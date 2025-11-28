New uniforms at core of Easyjet’s 30th celebrations

EasyJet celebrated its 30th anniversary with a full redesign of its crew uniforms, introducing a modern grey-and-orange look and launching a major donation initiative to recycle outgoing uniforms.

The bespoke uniform created in collaboration with Tailored Image, a company specialising in workwear. The airline moved a long way from the predominantly orange look of 1985 towards a more understated, contemporary palette.

As the new uniforms rolled out across easyJet’s eight European bases, the airline also launched a major donation initiative. Every item from the outgoing uniform range either recycled or donated.