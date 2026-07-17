Deadline for High Court challenges as Dublin Airport passenger cap removal bill signed by President

The Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Act 2026 was signed into law by President Connolly.

The Act empowers the Minister for Transport to address the 32m passenger cap.

The Act protects daa’s Infrastructure Application being assessed by Fingal County Council.

The application seeks permission for new piers, aircraft stands and an Integrated Transport Hub.

The Aircraft Noise Competent Authority published its draft regulatory decision for public consultation.

The Dublin Airport 32-million annual passenger cap is expected to be officially lifted by late 2026 or early 2027, following the completion of mandated environmental reviews.

President Catherine Connolly signed the Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Act 2026 into law on July 16, 2026. While the law instantly gives Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien the legal authority to amend or axe the cap, the restriction will not disappear overnight due to required legal procedures:

Environmental Assessments: The Minister announced plans to immediately trigger provisions enabling An Coimisiún Pleanála (the planning board) to conduct necessary environmental assessments required by EU law.

The Legal Window: The legislation dictates that this entire environmental evaluation and public consultation process can take a maximum of 28 weeks.

Fast-Track Intent: The Department of Transport has stated that they intend to push through these reviews and finalize the ministerial order in far less time than the 28-week limit.

Potential Delays: Industry legal experts warn that after the planning board approves the order, an eight-week window opens allowing opposing groups to seek a judicial review, which could push the final removal into early 2027.

For travelers currently booking flights, the cap will have no immediate impact on travel plans. The cap was already suspended by a High Court ruling. In practice, Dublin Airport had already been operating above the limit, handling roughly 36m passengers last year. The enactment of the Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Act 2026 ensures that airlines will not be forced to abruptly cut existing flights or routes while the formal lifting process plays out.

Minister O’Brien shared, “I am delighted that the Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Act 2026 has passed into law. This Act recognises the strategic importance of Dublin Airport as our primary international gateway, and delivers on the Programme for Government commitment to address the passenger cap planning condition.”