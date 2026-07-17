14pc walk and 79pc took trips in CSO travel behaviour survey

The CSO published Travel Behaviour Trends 2024 on 16 July 2026.

The release covers domestic and international travel behaviour.

Data includes trip purposes, durations and transport modes.

Information on staycations, day trips and overseas holidays is provided.

The Central Statistics Office has published Travel Behaviour Trends 2024, providing data on Irish travel patterns. The release covers domestic and international travel behaviour, including trip purposes, durations and transport modes. The data includes breakdowns by age group, region and socio-economic background.

Of persons aged 18+ years 79pc took trips, with the busiest time between 4pm and 7pm 23pc

How did we travel?

63pc driving car

14pc walking

11pc car passenger

Where did we go?

22pc shopping

26pc work

Who drives more?

65pc Rest of country

45pc Dublin

Of those who took no trips, their reason for not travelling:

5pc weather

54pc fully occupied with home duties or had no need or wish to travel

10pc working from home

The publication includes information on staycations, day trips and overseas holidays. Data on travel to Northern Ireland is also included. The release is part of the CSO’s ongoing programme of social statistics.

The Travel Behaviour Trends publication includes information on the impact of working from home on commuting patterns. Data on active travel modes such as walking and cycling is provided. The release includes comparisons with previous years to identify trends.