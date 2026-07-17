Cork-Alicante among 140 new Ryanair routes in expanded winter 2026 schedule

Ryanair has revealed plans for more than 140 new routes as part of an expanded winter 2026 schedule, aiming to boost capacity and offer travellers greater choice across Europe and beyond.

The massive expansion includes 80m seats across 1,700 routes in 35 countries, featuring more than 140 new routes tailored for city breaks, skiing, Christmas markets, and winter sun.

The budget carrier is offering a record 80m seats to accommodate unprecedented demand across its European network. Major network boosts are centered around key bases in Central and Eastern Europe, particularly in Poland (Warsaw and Gdańsk) and Slovakia (Bratislava), which have seen aircraft fleet investments.

Winter 2026/2027 routes covering travel from November 2026 to March 2027 are already being progressively opened for booking on the Official Ryanair Website.

Winter 2026 Route Expansions

While the airline rolls out the full list of 140+ new additions, specific regional winter schedule expansions have already been confirmed:

England Connections: New services include links from Birmingham to Copenhagen, Liverpool to Copenhagen, and Prestwick to Turin.

Warsaw Expansion: A record 46 routes will fly into the Polish capital, adding 12 brand-new destinations distributed across Chopin and Modlin airports.

Bratislava Hub: Boosted by a fourth based Boeing 737 aircraft, adding key winter links to Paphos, Tirana, Turin, and Warsaw.

Alicante Network: Increased winter capacity, featuring a new 5x weekly connection to London Southend and a twice-weekly link to Cork.

The low-cost carrier continues to strengthen its position in the Irish market with increased frequencies and new destinations. This development is expected to benefit holidaymakers and the wider travel sector.