Aer Lingus to use two fewer A330s & four fewer A320s for summer 2027 & cut up to 500 jobs

Aer Lingus confirmed up to 500 job cuts due to a planned 6pc flight capacity reduction.

The airline identified 290 head office, 140 cabin and 70 pilot roles as under threat.

Network changes will commence in late September 2026 and extend to summer 2027.

The airline reported Q1 2026 losses of €103 million.

The company aims to achieve a sustainable 12pc-15pc operating margin.

Aer Lingus has confirmed plans to cut up to 500 jobs as part of a cost cutting programme linked to a 6pc reduction in flight capacity. It will be using two fewer A330s & four fewer A320s for summer 2027

The airline has stated that 290 roles in head office functions, 140 cabin crew positions and 70 pilot jobs are under threat. The network changes will begin to take effect from late September 2026 and continue into summer 2027.

The reduction in flying will include some long haul and short haul routes and will involve the reduced use of two A330 aircraft and four A320 aircraft for peak summer 2027. Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said the accelerated transformation aims to set the airline up for the future. The airline has cited a challenging macro economic environment, increased transatlantic competition, elevated fuel costs and first quarter 2026 losses of €103 million as factors driving the changes.

The airline currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Aer Lingus has stated it will consult with employees and their representatives on the changes. The company has said the cost efficiency and productivity measures are needed to achieve a sustainable 12pc to 15pc operating margin to attract investment within the IAG group.

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton shared, “An efficient cost base, coupled with investment in our customer experience will enable Aer Lingus to fulfil its ambition to be the airline of choice connecting Europe with North America.”