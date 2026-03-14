Ninth annual Team Dublin Clean-Up to take place on 18 April 2026

Dublin City Council launches ninth annual Team Dublin Clean-Up on 18 April 2026.

Event runs from 11am to 1pm with community groups participating.

Council supplies equipment and collects litter free of charge.

Participants enter competition for €1,000 community prize.

Initiative forms part of An Taisce’s National Spring Clean.

The 2026 Team Dublin Clean-Up event has been officially launched at Central Model School by Dublin City Council in partnership with An Taisce’s National Spring Clean, this citywide initiative encourages residents, schools, and businesses to volunteer for local environmental improvement.

Participating groups are automatically entered into the Dublin City Neighbourhoods Competition, with a chance to win €1,000 for their community. Dublin City Council provides all necessary equipment, including bags, gloves, and litter pickers—free of charge and coordinates the collection of all waste gathered on the day.

How to Participate

Register with An Taisce: Groups must first register through the National Spring Clean website to ensure insurance coverage for the day.

Coordinate with the Council: After registering, email your local area office (e.g., ncapublicdomain@dublincity.ie for North Central) with your group name, contact details, and equipment delivery address.

Organise or Join: You can start your own local clean-up event or join an existing community group in your neighbourhood

Lord Mahor Ray McAdam shared “Team Dublin Clean-up captures the very best of our city. Every year, communities across Dublin roll up their sleeves and take pride in the streets, parks and neighbourhoods they call home. We encourage everyone to take part in this year’s Team Dublin Clean-Up. Groups across the city make huge efforts throughout the year to keep their areas clean, attractive and beautiful places to live and visit.”