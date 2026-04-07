No home found yet for Dublin airport’s unexpected flight arrival on Sunday: a stray parrot

A parrot was found perched on a bin outside Terminal 1 on Easter Sunday.

Airport police officers on patrol with dog Jimmy responded to an alert from two coach sellers.

One officer fed nuts to the parrot from his pocket.

A vet confirmed the parrot as female Alexandrine parakeet Troy.

Authorities are seeking to reunite a parrot found in a car park at Dublin Airport with its owner.

The bird was fund by airport police officers conducting a routine patrol with their dog Jimmy on Easter Sunday. Two Dublin Express coach sellers alerted the officers to the parrot perched on one of the bins outside Terminal 1. One officer had some nuts in his pocket and the parrot ate out of his hand. Officials initially thought the parrot was male. A vet check confirmed the parrot as a female Alexandrine parakeet named Troy.

Kevin Cullinane shared “Two airport police colleagues were on a routine patrol at Dublin Airport on Easter Sunday with their dog, Jimmy, when they were alerted by two Dublin Express coach sellers to a parrot perched on one of the bins outside Terminal 1. We thought it was a he at the time. We subsequently think it may be a she. One of the officers had some nuts in his pocket as it happened. So he approached the parrot and the parrot seemed to be quite hungry. But the parrot was happy to eat out of his hand.”

Update on Troy 🦜



Our lovely lady Troy has been confirmed as a female Alexandrine parakeet after a vet check this morning.



She is safe, happy and being very well looked after by the Airport Police unit, but she would really like to go home.



If you recognise her or have any… pic.twitter.com/1WrE8cV3Dc — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 6, 2026