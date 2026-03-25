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Dan Owens, CEO, Belfast International Airport
Dan Owens, CEO, Belfast International Airport

Belfast International Airport opens new Northern Quarter

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By on Aviation

Belfast International Airport’s new Northern Quarter has been officially opened, following a £1m investment to replace the old food court with a premium 180-seat restaurant, a fully serviced bar, and a dedicated Bewley’s coffee dock.

The investment by hospitality partner Mount Charles forms a key part of the airport’s wider £100m transformation programme. 

The refurbishment has replaced the former traditional food court with a modernized, premium hospitality area: 

  • Northern Quarter Bar & Kitchen: A single, high-end 180-seat restaurant and bar.
  • New Menu: Offers a variety of options including traditional breakfast items, burgers, sharing plates, and “Wee Burgers” (e.g., Bushmills Glazed Fried Chicken).
  • Fully Serviced Bar: Features local draught beers, spirits, an extensive wine collection, and a Whiskey Tasting Board with local distilleries like Hinch and Titanic.
  • Bewley’s Coffee Dock: A dedicated area for high-quality coffee and beverages.
  • Non-Alcoholic Options: Includes 0.0% alternatives such as Guinness and Heineken. 
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Location is airside, after security and opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 04:00 – 22:00. The project has created 40 new jobs, doubling Mount Charles’ on-site team to 80 employees. 

This development is part of the ongoing effort by VINCI Airports to modernize the terminal, which also recently included a new £25m security building with 3D scanning technology to improve passenger flow. 

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