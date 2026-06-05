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Paul Caffrdey of OceanEire
Paul Caffrdey of OceanEire

OceanÉire reveals plans for €80m oceanarium project in Dublin

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By on Ireland
  • OceanÉire plans to attract 700,000 visitors annually.
  • The project has a development value of €80m.
  • It expects to create over 120 full-time jobs.
  • The oceanarium will operate 365 days a year.
  • Negotiations for prime Dublin locations continue.

OceanÉire has confirmed plans for a new €80m marine attraction in Dublin. The project aims to attract 700,000 visitors each year and generate €200m in annual economic impact. Developers are in negotiations for suitable sites in the city.

The oceanarium will feature marine habitats, tunnels and interactive exhibits focused on ocean education and conservation. It will operate 365 days a year and include research facilities alongside visitor experiences. The development team includes tourism and attraction specialists.

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Keith McDonnell leads the project as Founder and Managing Director. The consortium seeks further investment and stakeholder support to advance the initiative. Discussions continue with local and national partners.

Keith McDonnell shared “we are currently in productive negotiations regarding several exceptional locations in Dublin.”

OceanÉire rendering

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