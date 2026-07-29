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Ciara Sugrue Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland
Ciara Sugrue Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland since 2018

HERE are the most prominent August Bank Holiday events across Ireland

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By on Ireland

The August Bank Holiday weekend in Ireland runs from Friday, 31 July to Monday, 3 August 2026, offering a massive selection of major national festivals, street carnivals, traditional music events, and family days out across the country. 

  • Spraoi International Street Arts Festival (Waterford): Runs from 31 July to 2 August 2026. The streets of Waterford City transform into an open-air stage for a massive free street carnival featuring international performers, live music, a spectacular parade, and fireworks. 
  • The Galway Races Summer Festival (Galway): Finishes its iconic week-long run over the bank holiday weekend, concluding on Sunday, 2 August 2026. The weekend features high-energy racing crowds, standout fashion, and the colourful Mad Hatter’s Family Fun Day on Sunday. 
  • Féile an Phobail (Belfast): Running from 25 July to 9 August 2026, this massive community arts festival features over 700 events across 80 venues in Belfast, celebrating Irish cultural heritage, music, comedy, and street performance. 
  • Ballygar Carnival (Galway): Ireland’s longest-running family festival celebrates its 82nd year, featuring a multi-day lineup that includes Murray’s Funfair, a street market, dog shows, costume contests, and parades over the weekend, wrapping up on Monday night, 3 August 2026. 
  • Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann (Belfast): The world’s largest celebration of traditional Irish music kicks off its major week-long event in Belfast on Sunday, 2 August 2026, bringing a flurry of competitions, lively sessions, and concerts. 
See also  Mayo Heritage Week events

Music & Heritage Festivals

  • Ballyshannon Folk & Traditional Music Festival (Donegal): Runs from 31 July to 2 August 2026. This historic festival celebrates its 49th year with indoor headliners like Johnny Gallagher and Frontier, alongside free street entertainment and lively pub sessions. 
  • Stradbally National Steam Rally (Laois): Takes place from 1 August to 3 August 2026 at Stradbally Hall. It features a magnificent showcase of vintage steam-powered machinery, cultural heritage displays, and the iconic Stradbally Woodland Railway steam train rides. 
  • Walshestown Field Fest (Louth): A lively music festival on Sunday, 2 August 2026, raising funds for the local football club with a stellar folk lineup including All Folk’d Up and The Byrne Brothers. 
  • Killykeen Ambient Music Festival (Cavan): Held on Bank Holiday Monday, 3 August 2026, in the scenic Killykeen Forest Park, featuring ambient outdoor performances from emerging Irish acts like Indigos Ego and WinterKing.
  • Swinford Siamsa Sráide Street & Arts Festival (Mayo): A traditional street and arts festival bringing open-air performances, pageantry, and community arts to Swinford starting Saturday, 1 August 2026.
See also  Cork Heritage Week events

Family Days Out & Unique Parties

  • Dublin Zoo Rainforest Takeover (Dublin): From 1 August to 3 August 2026, Dublin Zoo hosts a special themed bank holiday weekend featuring interactive family activities, extra entertainment, and immersive animal experiences.
  • Bray Seafront Fireworks Display (Wicklow): A massive high-octane pyrotechnics show taking place on Monday, 3 August 2026, on the Bray seafront. Festivities kick off from 8:00 PM with live radio broadcasts and music before the massive fireworks display.
  • Lilliepalooza “Tequila & Tentacles” Boat Party (Sligo): A unique, festive daytime cruise on Lough Gill aboard the Rose of Innisfree on Sunday, 2 August 2026, featuring DJ sets, themed cocktails, and party games. 
See also  ARMAGH events: Upcoming Festivals in Ireland’s county Armagh

Ireland’s Festivals

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

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