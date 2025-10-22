Offaly’s Charleville Castle ranked among TripAdvisor’s world’s most haunted

Becky Foley of Tripadvisor

Charleville Castle in Tullamore, Co Offaly, ranks eighth on TripAdvisor’s list of the world’s scariest Halloween destinations.

Visitors report paranormal activity linked to an eight-year-old girl who died on the castle’s staircase in April 1861. The castle serves as a filming location for the Netflix series, Wednesday.

Other entries on TripAdvisor’s list include: 1. Salem, Massachusetts; 2. Transylvania, Romania; 3. Edinburgh Castle, Scotland; 4. The Catacombs, Paris; 5. Bran Castle, Romania; 6. The Stanley Hotel, Colorado; 7. The Tower of London, UK; 9. Eastern State Penitentiary, Pennsylvania; 10. La Recoleta Cemetery, Buenos Aires.

Tours are available for visitors to explore the castle’s eerie history and reported supernatural occurrences. No direct quotes provided in the source material.