‘Minimal delays’ – Air traffic control predicts smooth passage for Santa Claus on annual journey

Eurocontrol has issued a tactical update for Christmas Eve, indicating minimal delays for the annual Santa Claus flight.

Airspace worldwide will be regulated to facilitate Santa’s journey on the night of the 24th and into the 25th.

Santa will communicate with local air traffic control five hours prior to his arrival for clearance.

People can track Santa’s flight in real-time using FlightRadar24,

https://www.flightradar24.com/R3DN053/3875f013