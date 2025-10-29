Operating profits hold steady for iNua hotel group

Seán O’Driscoll CEO Inua Group

Operating profits at iNua Hospitality PLC declined marginally to €3.93m in 2024 from €3.96m in 2023.

Revenues dropped 2pc to €71.14m from €72.79m, with the group operating eight venues. Ebitda fell 7pc to €10.71m, reflecting higher input costs not fully passed to customers. Numbers employed reduced from 1,293 to 1,132, while staff costs rose slightly to €28.87m.

The group recorded a pre-tax loss of €2.69m after interest payments of €6.62m and depreciation of €5.18m. Directors shared performance for 2024 was broadly in line with expectations and marked another successful year for the business.

Inua hotels include Aerial House in Ballsbridge, Brook Lodge in Wicklow, Dublin One, Eviston House, Fairways in Dundalk, Gateway IN Dundalk, Hillgrove in Monaghan, Kilkenny Hibernian, Muckross Park in Killarney, Radisson Blu in Athlone, Radisson Blu in Cork, Radisson Blu in Sligo, Springfield in Leixlip, Tullamore Court and Voco Belfast.

The directors shared: “we remain focused on adapting to inflationary challenges by exploring new and innovative ways to deliver our services, underpinned by our ongoing investment in technology and smart operations. Although cost inflation continued to exert pressure, the group effectively mitigated its impact through strong procurement practices, efficient operations, and strategic use of operational leverage.”