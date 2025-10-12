Trending
Pan Am reborn as AVi8 Air Capital begins FAA certification process

By on Aviation

Pan American Global Holdings LLC and AVi8 Air Capital have begun the FAA certification process to operate a Part 121 scheduled carrier under the Pan Am brand.

Upon certification, the airline will base operations at Miami International Airport with an Airbus fleet. AVi8 Air Capital assists in assessing market dynamics, fleet strategy, operational infrastructure, and financial planning for the relaunch.

Pan American Global Holdings acquired the Pan Am brand in 2023, following multiple failed revival attempts since the original carrier’s 1991 closure. A legacy journey earlier this year called to Foynes.

Daniel Martinez Garbuno shared Pan American Global Holdings LLC and AVi8 Air Capital have formally initiated a certification process with the United States Federal Aviation Administration.

Craig Carter shared the company had no routes, aircraft, or launch timelines at that stage.

