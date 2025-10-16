‘Passengers do not wan it’ – A4E says EU cabin bag proposals will lead to higher fares

Rania Georgoutsakou of A4E

Airlines for Europe (A4E), has ramped up opposition to free cabin bag regulations in EU Parliament proposals for free cabin luggage, sating passengers “do not want it” and prefer lower fares.

The EU Transport and Tourism Committee insists on free personal items (e.g., laptops) and small hand luggage up to 7kg. Current EU261 rules provide compensation for flight delays, but A4E seeks a five-hour threshold for short-haul flights to reduce delays by 40pc.

A YouGov survey indicates only 20pc of passengers support free extra luggage if it increases fares or boarding times. The EU committee remains committed to maintaining the three-hour delay compensation threshold to protect passenger rights.

A4E shared: “Political calls to impose ‘free’ cabin bags are entirely out of sync with passenger preferences.”