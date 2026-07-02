Vietnam the fastest growing market in PATA Asia Pacific Visitor Forecasts 2026-2028

The PATA report projects 714.9 million international visitor arrivals in Asia Pacific for 2026.

Vietnam leads growth with 31.2pc increase to 27.8 million arrivals by 2027.

China records 157.8 million arrivals in 2027 with modest 2.2pc growth.

Mongolia achieves 177.8pc of 2019 levels by 2028.

30 destinations exceed pre-pandemic volumes by 2028.

PATA has released the Asia Pacific Visitor Forecasts 2026-2028 Mid-Year Update in collaboration with the Research Centre for Digital Transformation of Tourism at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The report projects international visitor arrivals across 39 destinations to reach 714.9 million in 2026, 758.8 million in 2027 and 789.2 million by 2028. Visitor arrivals stand at 115.6pc of 2019 levels by the end of the period.

Vietnam will record the strongest growth among the 10 largest destinations with a 31.2pc increase to 27.8 million arrivals between 2025 and 2027. China projects 157.8 million arrivals in 2027 with 2.2pc growth over 2025 levels. Mongolia reaches 177.8pc of its 2019 arrival levels by 2028 to lead recovery rates.

Approximately 27 destinations exceed pre-pandemic volumes in 2027 and rise to 30 in 2028. China generates nearly 127 million visitor arrivals as the largest outbound source market in 2027 followed by the USA with 65.2 million.

Noor Ahmad Hamid shared “Change is no longer an occasional disruption; it is the new constant.”

Haiyan Song shared “While the recovery trajectory remains positive, destinations must remain agile in responding to evolving market conditions.”