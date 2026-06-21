Hospitality businesses given four-point action plan to prepare for 9pc VAT rate reintroduction

Hospitality and tourism operators across Ireland are being reminded to update systems ahead of the return of the 9% VAT rate on 1 July 2026. The reduced rate will apply to hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, cafes, tourism attractions, cultural admissions and guided tours.

The change was introduced in the Finance Act 2025, and urged businesses to review pricing, menus, point of sale systems and treatment of advance bookings to ensure smooth implementation. The move is expected to provide relief for many operators in the sector.

To avoid penalties, surprise tax liabilities, or negative consumer sentiment, business owners have been advised to implement a four-step technical and strategic action plan: