No contactless payments on Irish public transport until summer 2027

Over €35.6m was spent on the project between 2020 and early 2026.

The platform development completes by summer 2027.

Dublin services go live in summer 2028.

Regional rollout follows after the Dublin phase.

TFI Local Link offices receive the system by year end.

Public transport users outside Dublin are unlikely to gain access to contactless pay systems until after 2028, the Dáil has been told. The development of the new platform is due for completion by in Dublin.

Phased rollout will begin with Dublin Bus, Luas, and Irish Rail in the greater Dublin area in summer 2028. Commuter and regional services outside Dublin will follow later. Passengers will use debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Contactless payments have rolled out on TFI Local Link services nationwide. The system will reach all 15 Local Link offices by the end of the year. Upgrades to ticketing infrastructure continue across the network.

The National Transport Authority has spent over €35m on the next-generation ticketing system project.

Darragh O Brien shared “Responsibility for the project rests with the National Transport Authority.”