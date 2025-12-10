Pilots at Dubin based ASL to strike over union recognition

Pilots at Dubin based ASL plan to strike over union recognition and pay.

The work stoppage is scheduled to begin on Tuesday evening, 16 December and target a crucial period for pre-Christmas deliveries. ASL Airlines Ireland operated as distributor for Amazon, UPS, DHL and FedEx. IALPA accused company of refusing negotiations on recognition and agreement.Strike ran from 5pm on 16 December to 8am on 17 December.

IALPA Vice-President Daniel Langan shared “We were extremely disappointed that ASL management wrote to us late yesterday evening to cancel today’s planned meeting, which was due to conclude negotiations on a recognition agreement and begin talks on a collective labour agreement. Our members feel they have been left with no choice but to strike for the fair pay and conditions they deserve.”