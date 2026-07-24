PortAventura World opens Coral Bay water park area

PortAventura World opened Coral Bay, a 6,000-square-metre themed water park area.

The area represents a 12pc expansion of Caribe Aquatic Park.

Cyclone is Europe’s first family water coaster.

Bahía Pirata is a world-exclusive adventure pool with an obstacle course.

A second new attraction Makamanu Jungle will open on 30 July 2026.

PortAventura World has opened “Coral Bay, La Leyenda Perdida,” a new themed area at Caribe Aquatic Park in Spain. The 6,000-square-metre zone represents a 12pc expansion of the water park and is styled as an ancient pirate hideout that has re-emerged from the ocean depths. The area combines water attractions, immersive storytelling and dedicated relaxation spaces.

The headline attractions include Cyclone, Europe’s first family water coaster and only the second model of its kind operating worldwide. Bahía Pirata is a world-exclusive adventure pool that integrates an aquatic obstacle course. The Crab is a massive multi-slide tower with five family-friendly sliding routes. Splash Port is an interactive water play pad designed with low-depth elements for toddlers and young children.

The experience is rounded off by El Bucanero, a new themed food and beverage outlet surrounded by integrated rest areas set amidst simulated pirate ruins. The launch kicks off a double-feature expansion for PortAventura World this summer, with Makamanu Jungle, The Adventure Trek opening on 30 July 2026 in the Polynesia area of the main theme park.