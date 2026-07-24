Explora III delivered by Fincantieri in Genoa

Fincantieri delivered Explora III at its Genoa shipyard.

The vessel is the first LNG-capable ship in the Explora Journeys fleet.

Explora III is extended by 19.2 metres, making it the group’s most spacious ship.

The Prelude Journey departs Genoa on 24 July.

Construction continues on Explora IV, V and VI.

Fincantieri has delivered Explora III at its Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa, marking the halfway milestone in Explora Journeys’ six-ship fleet. The vessel is the first LNG-capable ship in the fleet and represents the next phase of MSC Group’s investment of more than €3.5bn. The handover ceremony was attended by Pierfrancesco Vago, Anna Nash, Biagio Mazzotta and Pierroberto Folgiero.

Explora III is extended by 19.2 metres, making it the most spacious ship in the fleet. It introduces three new culinary concepts: The Cellar, The Chef’s Table and Shore Club on 11. The ship features a second Owner’s Residence designed by Patricia Urquiola, an expanded collection of Ocean Penthouses, reimagined Ocean Wellness facilities, and Chopard’s first boutique onboard.

Following delivery, Explora III will sail a five-night Mediterranean Prelude Journey from Genoa on 24 July. The naming ceremony will take place in Barcelona on 1 August, with the Maiden Journey departing on 3 August to Lisbon. Construction continues on Explora IV, V and VI, scheduled to join the fleet in 2027 and 2028.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, shared, “The delivery of the Explora III marks another important milestone in realizing our vision for Explora Journeys.”

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, shared, “Today marks another proud milestone for Explora Journeys as we officially welcome EXPLORA III into our growing fleet.”

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, shared, “The Explora III testifies to Fincantieri’s ability to lead the transformation of the shipbuilding industry through innovation, sustainability and the evolution towards new technologies and alternative fuels.”