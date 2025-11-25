Trending
Power and control systems focus of Waterford air crash investigation

Aviation

Investigators into the Waterford air crash have focussed on power and control systems of the Partenavia-Vulcanair P68.

The pilot, as yet unnamed, died when the twin-engine aircraft crashed in a field at Lisselan while attempting an emergency landing shortly before 1pm on Thursday. Weather conditions were ruled out as a contributing factor in the incident. The wreckage was transported to the AAIU centre at Gormanston in Meath for detailed examination of engines, controls, and electrical systems.

A preliminary report was scheduled for release by the AAIU before the end of December.

