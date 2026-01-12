Princess Cruises confirms summer season in Northern Europe for 2027

Princess Cruises has confirmed an expanded summer season in Northern Europe for 2027 featuring four ships and 48 voyages.

Highlighted voyages include an eight-night cruise from Southampton on 25 June 2027 called “Irish Counties & Scottish Shores,” featuring an overnight visit to Cobh, in addition to calls to Falmouth, Dun Laoghaire, Belfast and Greenock, a ten-night Norwegian and Iceland Fjords trip from Copenhagen to Reykjavik on 10 July 2027, and a 14-night Scandinavia and Baltic Adventure from Southampton to Helsinki on 15 May 2027.

The deployment involves Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, and Caribbean Princess sailing to 54 destinations across 18 countries in six regions including the Atlantic, Mediterranean, Baltics, Iceland, and Ireland . Itineraries offer combinable options with new open-jaw sailings for port-intensive experiences and visits to UNESCO sites, medieval cities, and capitals such as Barcelona, Oslo, Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Belfast, and Amsterdam. Five homeports will support departures from Southampton, Copenhagen, Reykjavik, Helsinki, and Fort Lauderdale.

Jim Berra, Chief Commercial Officer at Princess Cruises, shared “Princess is sailing Northern Europe like never before, presenting our most comprehensive program yet. With enriched itineraries, broader destination choices, and more opportunities for guests to personalize their ideal 2027 summer getaway, this Northern Europe program is more varied, more flexible and more inspiring than ever.”