Public piano returns to Dubin’s Terminal 1 Arrivals Hall with performance by Bressie

The public piano has returned to Terminal 1 Arrivals Hall at Dublin Airport, artist Al Maser having transformed the piano off-site.

Oe celebrate the installation Niall Breslin performed songs from album The Place That Has Never Been Wounded with a string group. The piano originated from Margaret Costello and was first donated in 2018 by John Murphy of Murphy’s Piano Tuning and Repair.

Gary McLean shared “The piano has become a much loved feature in Terminal 1 over the years and we wanted to give it a new lease of life to ensure that it continues to put smiles on the faces of passengers and visitors as they move through the terminal”