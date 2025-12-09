Qatar Airways appoints Doha airport executive as new CEO

Qatar Airways has appointed Hamad Ali Al-Khater as Group Chief Executive Officer on 7 December 2025.

Al-Khater succeeds Badr Mohammed Al-Meer after two years in the role. Al-Khater transferred from Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport. He previously held senior positions at QatarEnergy. The board has reaffirmed a commitment to reliability and innovation.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi shared “Qatar Airways Group extends its appreciation to Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer for his service. As we welcome Mr Hamad Ali Al-Khater, we look forward to building on the strong foundations and expansive global network of Qatar Airways, anchored by our exceptional team in Qatar and around the world.”