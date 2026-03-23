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Regional jet collision with ground vehicle temporarily closes La Guardia

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

New York’s LaGuardia Airport was closed temporarily following an incident where an arriving Air Canada Express CRJ-900 regional jet collided with a ground vehicle on the apron or taxiway area. 

The collision prompted aviation authorities to issue a notice declaring the airport closed. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene. 

Flight AC8646 operated by a CRJ-900, was involved in the event during its arrival into LaGuardia from Canada. Operations were halted to allow for investigation, clearance of the affected area, and safety assessments by federal regulators and airport management. 

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