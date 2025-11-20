Rí Rá agus Rúile Búile over Kerry Airport Irish language signs

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae has criticised Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly’s social media post on the absence of Irish language signs at Kerry Airport’s new arrivals hall.

The €5m two-phase redevelopment began construction in September 2024 and concluded in July 2025 Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the official opening on 18 November 2025 though Deputy Daly did not Deputy Daly described the lack of recognition for the Irish-speaking community as disappointing.

Jackie Healy-Rae called the post small negative politics and an insult to airport staff. He said he did not attend the opening on Monday as he viewed it as a government publicity stunt and a photo opportunity aimed at promoting government ministers.

Pa Daly shared “In a county with two Gaeltachts and a large Irish speaking community, it is disappointing that there is still ‘no recognition’ of this on the signs at Kerry Airpor. I raised this last May and was told that the signs were temporary”

Jackie Healy-Rae shared “It is an insult to the staff and management who worked tirelessly to deliver a major upgrade for our county. Irish is central to who we are. But using it as a political football for a cheap swipe is not the way to promote our national language. This [investment]is a serious boost for the county supporting jobs, tourism, connectivity and the entire regional economy. And yet the only contribution Deputy Daly could muster was a Facebook post giving out about a sign. Is this really the best he can come up with? I fully support greater visibility of Irish signs and is confident that Kerry Airport will play its role in ensuring appropriate bilingual signage as the upgrade works are completed. That kind of behaviour helps nobody. But there is a way to do things. Launching pot-shots on social media instead of acknowledging a major investment shows a lack of class but sadly, it’s what we’ve come to expect. Deputy Daly didn’t even attend the opening. What does that say about his attitude towards one of the most vital transport links in our county. We should be celebrating progress, not undermining it”