Road closures announced for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 in Belfast

Belfast City Council unveils proposed pedestrianisation and road closures for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann from 2 to 9 August 2026.

An estimated 800,000 people attend the event in Belfast city centre and neighbourhoods. Closures will affect all roads in the city centre from 6am on 2 August to 5am on 10 August with phased measures around City Hall.

Temporary campsites operate at Ormeau Park, Titanic Quarter, and Falls Park.

Consultation on the proposed road closures for Fleadh Cheoil 2026 is open from Monday 16 March until Sunday 5 April. A copy of the application is available from the council website at belfastcity.gov.uk/roadclosures It can also be inspected, free of charge, at Cecil Ward Building, 4-10 Linenhall Street Belfast BT2 8BP. Information will also be circulated directly this week to 6,000 homes and businesses within the proposed road closure zone.

Representations regarding the proposed closures can be made by emailing buildingcontrollicensing@belfastcity.gov.uk or in writing to: Building Control Manager, Ground Floor, Cecil Ward Building 4-10 Linenhall Street, Belfast, BT2 8BP.They must be submitted before the consultation period closes (Sunday 5 April).

Natasha Brennan shared “In terms of events, they don’t come much bigger than this – Fleadh Cheoil is on track to be the largest event we’ve ever staged in our city.”