‘Robin Hood in reverse’ – IATA hits out at proposed EU261 reforms

Willie Walsh of IATA

The International Air Transport Association has reiterated concerns that European Parliament reforms to EU261 would make matter worse and act as a reverse Robin Hood.

The reforms proposed elimination of threshold increases from three to four hours for short-haul compensation.

IATA’s May survey revealed 72 per cent of passengers preferred lowest fares and paid for additional services. Eurocontrol statistics showed less than one per cent of flights delayed beyond three hours. The association has also urged the removal of passenger taxes and adjustments to ReFuelEU and EU Emissions Trading Scheme with 2.7 billion euro SAF penalty.

Willie Walsh shared “Everyone knows there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Similarly, there is no such thing as a ‘free’ bag or ‘free’ compensation thresholds. The EU Parliament’s new provisions to EU261 work as a ‘reverse Robin Hood’, putting further costs on to the 99% of passengers who don’t benefit from it. They are imposing things people haven’t asked for, and don’t want to pay for unless they choose to. Given the choice, passengers would prefer to pay for a less gold-plated compensation scheme in exchange for lower fares. MEPs are meddling in business and operational issues they don’t understand. It’s essential the Parliament’s proposals are modified, and the Council position is upheld. The best guarantee of great customer service is choice and competition delivered by a thriving air transport market. Correct reform of EU261 can be the starting point for a meaningful competitiveness strategy for European aviation, and show that European politicians are serious about the lessons of last year’s Draghi report and the need for fewer and smarter regulations.”