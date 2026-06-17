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Johnny Ronan
Johnny Ronan

Ronan group secures planning permission for 288-bed aparthotel in Dublin Docklands

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By on Hotels & Beds

Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) has received planning permission from Dublin City Council for an eight-storey, 288-bedroom boutique aparthotel in the north Docklands area.

The development, which will be operated by the Staycity Group, forms part of Ronan Group’s wider Waterfront South Central mixed-use scheme. It is located near the 3Arena and will add significant new visitor accommodation to the growing Docklands district.

The approval marks the latest step in RGRE’s ongoing regeneration of the area, which already includes major commercial developments such as the new Citi Bank headquarters. The aparthotel is designed to meet demand for modern, flexible accommodation in one of Dublin’s most dynamic urban quarters.

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