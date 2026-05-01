Royal Caribbean confirms orders for Icon Class Ships 6 and 7 to continue building ‘world’s largest ship’ every year until 2030

Royal Caribbean Group has confirmed orders for a sixth and seventh Icon Class ship with Meyer Turku for delivery in 2029 and 2030 respectively, indicating that the cruise line is to introduce a new “largest ship in the world” every year until 2030.

The orders form part of a long-term framework agreement that secures shipbuilding capacity through 2036 and includes the previously announced Icon 5 for 2028. The Icon Class has reflected bold creativity and engineering excellence.

The collaboration with Meyer Turku has spanned more than three decades during which the shipyard has built 25 ships for the company. Meyer Turku and its supplier network have employed approximately 13,000 workers and contributed over a bn euros annually to Finland’s economy.

Jason Liberty shared “The Icon Class reflects our bold creativity and engineering excellence that continues to define what a vacation can be.”

Casimir Lindholm shared “The order of sixth and seventh Icon Class vessels is a significant recognition of Meyer Turku and the Finnish maritime industry’s talent and expertise.”