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Gerard Nolan of Royal Caribbean
Gerard Nolan of Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean hosts travel agents golf event at the K Club

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By on News & Knowledge
  • Royal Caribbean organised golf day on 22 May at The K Club.
  • Gerard Nolan discussed latest key launches and news with agents.
  • Event featured competitive round and prize giving.
  • Private dinner and drinks reception followed at The Palmer Restaurant.
  • Travel agents from agencies including Donabate Travel and Click&Go participated.

Royal Caribbean has been hosting a golf day with travel agents at The K Club on 22 May. Gerard Nolan, Vice President and Managing Director EMEA, met agents and discussed key launches and news. The event included a competitive round followed by prize giving.

A private dinner and drinks reception took place at The Palmer Restaurant where networking occurred. Travel agents from multiple agencies attended alongside Royal Caribbean team members. Pictures from the day show participants at the venue.

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