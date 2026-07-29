Royal Caribbean reports strong quarterly results with revenue ups 6pc

Royal Caribbean reported Q2 EPS of $4.20 and Adjusted EPS of $4.21.

Total revenue was $4.8bn, up 6pc year-over-year.

Load factor was 110pc in the second quarter.

Full year Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $17.73 to $17.87.

Legend of the Seas launched as the third Icon class ship.

Royal Caribbean Group reported second quarter Earnings per Share of $4.20 and Adjusted EPS of $4.21, better than guidance driven by strong close-in demand, lower costs, and favourable performance from joint ventures. The company expects full year Adjusted EPS in the range of $17.73 to $17.87, a 14pc year-over-year growth. Total revenue was $4.8bn, a 6pc increase year-over-year, with load factor at 110pc.

Jason Liberty, Chairman and CEO, stated the strong performance demonstrates the continued strength of the brands and the momentum in the business. The company expects another year of approximately double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, driven by consumers’ preference for leading brands. Legend of the Seas launched earlier this month as the third ship in the Icon class.

Net Income was $1.1bn or $4.20 per share, with Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8bn. The company delivered memorable vacations to 2.4m guests, a 6pc increase year-over-year. Royal Caribbean expects Q3 Adjusted EPS in the range of $6.26 to $6.36.

Jason Liberty, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, shared, “The strong second quarter performance demonstrates the continued strength of our brands, the appeal of our vacation experiences, and the momentum in our business.”