FIVE Dublin flights among hundreds cancelled by New York thunderstorms & ATC shortages

Severe thunderstorms across New York caused hundreds of cancellations at EWR, JFK and LGA.

Five Dublin flights were cancelled, including two Aer Lingus and one United service.

The FAA imposed ground stops between 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM local time.

A persistent ATC shortage of 1,300 controllers contributed to the disruption.

New York airports recorded 1,247 cancellations in July 2026, 34% above average.

Severe thunderstorms across the New York metropolitan area, combined with ongoing air traffic control staffing shortages, have caused hundreds of flight cancellations at major US East Coast hubs. The disruption has affected services to and from Dublin, with five Aer Lingus and other European flights cancelled on 28 July 2026.. The Dublin rotations affected are:

JFK DL045@13.15 & inbound DL044

Newark UA316@13.35 & inbuond UA317

Inbound Newark E1100 arr 05.15

Newark Liberty International Airport recorded 213 cancellations, while John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports reported 187 and 162 cancellations respectively.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed ground stops and ground delay programmes at all three New York-area airports between 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM local time as the storm system moved through the region. The weather system produced wind gusts exceeding 50 knots and lightning strikes that forced ground crews to suspend ramp operations. The cancellations follow a pattern of summer weather disruptions compounded by a persistent shortage of approximately 1,300 certified air traffic controllers, a deficit the FAA has acknowledged will persist through 2027

The five cancelled Dublin flights included two Aer Lingus services and one United Airlines service from Newark, plus two return legs. Affected passengers were rebooked on later services or offered refunds, though some faced delays of up to 48 hours. New York’s three airports have experienced 1,247 cancellations in July 2026, 34% above the July average for the past five years .

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): EWR has faced recurring FAA ground stops and massive delay programs. As of late Tuesday, Newark was operating under a staggering ground delay average of 230 minutes.

A powerful line of storms has brought torrential rain, high winds, and localized flash flooding to the Mid-Atlantic. The weather has severely worsened pre-existing personnel constraints. The New York air traffic control facility (TRACON) is currently operating at only 57% of its target staffing level

Major carriers have issued flexible travel alerts allowing passengers to rebook without penalty:

JetBlue: Waiving change/cancel fees and fare differences for flights through Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

Delta, United, and American: Actively offering identical rebooking waivers for passengers traveling through the New York metro hubs.

Passengers are advised to check their specific flight status directly via the FAA Live Air Traffic Control Status Board or your airline’s mobile app before leaving for the airport.