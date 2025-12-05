Royal Caribbean reveals further details of Paradise Island in the Bahamas ahead of opening

Royal Caribbean revealed details of its Royal Beach Club Paradise Island on 4 December, with construction in the final stages ahead of the opening on 23 December. The 17-acre facility on Paradise Island in Nassau, The Bahamas, offers guests an all-inclusive day pass that includes unlimited open bar and dining, seven bars, three swimming pools and three swim-up bars. Party Cove includes the world’s largest swim-up bar, The Floating Flamingo at 221 feet long. Family Beach features the 9,000-square-foot Shallow End Pool. The Deep End Pool on Chill Beach holds over 208,000 gallons of water.

Guests access the beach club via a short ferry ride from the Nassau Cruise Port and return through downtown Nassau near the Straw Market. The day pass grants entry to three temperature-controlled swimming pools, three swim-up bars, seven beach bars, two beaches, complimentary Wi-Fi, towels, loungers and umbrellas. Three Bahamian-inspired dining spots provide all-day meals at Paradise Grills.

The club divides into three neighbourhoods that cater to different preferences. Party Cove features the world’s largest swim-up bar, The Floating Flamingo, which measures 221 feet in length. Family Beach includes the 9,000-square-foot Shallow End Pool, which covers an area equivalent to two professional basketball courts. Chill Beach houses the Deep End Pool, which holds over 208,000 gallons of water. The VIP Beach Day experience provides ten daybeds, 29 cabanas, two pool-front party decks and an Ultimate Family Cabana that spans over 2,000 square feet.

Royal Caribbean opened bookings for the day passes in July 2025 for sailings visiting Nassau from late December. Prices start at €127 per person for the standard pass, with children under three entering free. Guests book the passes through the Royal app or My Royal Cruise portal after reserving a cruise. The beach club remains exclusive to Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises guests, as well as Bahamian residents. A public-private partnership allows Bahamians to own up to 49 per cent equity in the facility.

Eleven local Bahamian artists curated hand-painted murals and art pieces across 25 venues and spaces through the Artist Discovery Program. The club expects to host an average of 2,000 guests per day. Royal Caribbean plans additional beach clubs in the Caribbean and Europe as part of the Royal Beach Club Collection. Ferries with lightweight aluminium hulls and advanced propulsion systems transport guests across the harbour in minutes. The facility integrates Bahamian culture through local designs and partnerships with the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation.

Michael Bayley shared “the Royal Beach Club Collection is designed for every type of family and vacationer to get everything they want out of their ideal beach day – no matter the vibe they’re looking for.”