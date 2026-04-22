Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas starts sea trials

The Legend of the Seas has begun sea trials after departure from the Meyer Turku shipyard.

The LNG-powered vessel has completed tests across 2,400 nautical miles with over 2,000 engineers onboard.

The ship has reached one of the final milestones before its debut in early July 2026.

The vessel has operated seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean from Civitavecchia and Barcelona.

The ship has repositioned to Port Everglades for a winter season in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean International has sent the Legend of the Seas from the Meyer Turku shipyard for its first set of sea trials.

The LNG-powered vessel covered 2,400 nautical miles during the tests with over 2,000 engineers and specialists onboard. The company confirmed that the trials have pushed the ship’s engines to the limit.

The vessel is completing one of the last milestones ahead of its debut in early July 2026. It has operated in Europe during its maiden season and has offered seven-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean from Civitavecchia and Barcelona.

The ship will reposition to North America in November for a winter season from Port Everglades to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.