Royal celebrates coin keel laying ceremony for seventh Oasis class ship

The ceremony took place at Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Coins were placed under the first steel block.

The ship is scheduled to debut in 2028.

It is the seventh vessel in the Oasis class.

Construction will continue for the next two years

Royal Caribbean has celebrated the keel laying for the seventh Oasis class ship at Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Teams placed a layer of freshly minted coins beneath the first steel block in the dry dock during the traditional ceremony in Saint Nazaire France. The event marks the formal start of assembly for the new vessel ahead of its planned 2028 debut.

The maritime tradition symbolises good fortune for the ship crew and future guests. Further details about the ship design and features will be confirmed in due course. Construction continues over the next two years at the French shipyard.