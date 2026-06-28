HERE are the cruise ship calls to DÚN LAOGHAIRE port

The 2026 cruise season will surpass last year when 66 cruise ships arrived with 104,106 passengers and 44,450 crew. Over 70 cruise ships will call to Dún Laoghaire in 2026 bringing a total of approximately 128,000 passengers and 50,000 crew to the area and providing a significant boost to the local economy.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on June 30, with 2,480 passenger capacity.

Celebrity Eclipse will be visiting on July 7, with 3,148 passenger capacity.

Amadea will be visiting on July 8, with 624 passenger capacity.

Aidabella will be visiting on July 10, with 2,500 passenger capacity.

Viking Jupiter will be visiting on July 11, with 930 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on July 13, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on July 16, with 2,480 passenger capacity.

Amera will be visiting on July 18, with 936 passenger capacity.

Viking Jupiter will be visiting on July 19, with 930 passenger capacity.

Bolette will be visiting on July 20, with 1,380 passenger capacity.

Nieuw Statendam will be visiting on July 21, with 3,391 passenger capacity.

Aidasol will be visiting on July 22, with 2,174 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on July 23, with 2,480 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on July 25, with 930 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Mariner will be visiting on July 26, with 700 passenger capacity.

Crystal Serenity will be visiting on July 28, with 740 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on August 2, with 930 passenger capacity.

Carnival Legend will be visiting on August 3, with 2,124 passenger capacity.

Celebrity Eclipse will be visiting on August 5, with 3,148 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on August 6, with 2,480 passenger capacity.

Valiant Lady will be visiting on August 7, with 2,770 passenger capacity.

Star Legend will be visiting on August 9, with 312 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on August 10, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Shore options:

These are the most commonly offered and popular options, typically arranged through cruise lines, local operators (such as Paddywagon, Wild Wicklow, or private guides), or independent providers, with guaranteed return to the ship.

Many include convenient pick-up/drop-off from the tender landing or harbour area (such as the Royal Marine Hotel vicinity), with rail or coach transfers to Dublin city centre common due to the port’s proximity (about 12 km south). Independent options like the DART train for self-guided Dublin visits suit those preferring flexibility.

Dublin City Highlights and Hop-On Hop-Off Tour: A flexible half-day or full-day excursion using open-top buses (often with rail transfer from Dún Laoghaire pier or nearby station) to explore central Dublin at your own pace, covering Trinity College (Book of Kells), St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin Castle, Temple Bar, Georgian architecture, and the River Liffey, with live commentary on history and landmarks.

Wicklow Mountains and Glendalough Tour: A full-day scenic coach tour south to the “Garden of Ireland,” featuring the ancient monastic ruins at Glendalough (round tower, lakeside sites), dramatic Wicklow Mountains valleys, waterfalls, and often a traditional Irish pub stop, providing a mix of history, nature, and countryside.

Best of Dublin and Wicklow Combo: A popular full-day tour combining Dublin city sights (Guinness Storehouse, Trinity College, or panoramic views) with the Wicklow Mountains and Glendalough, offering a balanced introduction to urban culture and scenic rural Ireland.

Powerscourt Estate and Gardens: A half-day or full-day visit to the stunning Powerscourt Estate in County Wicklow, renowned for its Italianate gardens, waterfall, arboretum, and grand house, often combined with nearby Enniskerry village or Wicklow scenery for a elegant, landscaped experience.

Dublin Bay Coastal Cruise or Boat Tour: A relaxing boat excursion from Dún Laoghaire Harbour across Dublin Bay to Howth or along the coast, with commentary on maritime history, views of cliffs, harbours, seals, and landmarks like Poolbeg Lighthouse or Dalkey Island.

Guinness Storehouse and Dublin Essentials: A half-day focused tour to the iconic Guinness Storehouse (interactive brewing history, tastings, and panoramic Gravity Bar views), often paired with key Dublin sights like Christ Church Cathedral or a pub visit.

Private or Small-Group Custom Shore Tour: Tailored full-day excursions (by private vehicle from the port or harbour) covering personalised combinations of Dublin (Guinness, Jameson Distillery, literary sites), Wicklow, Powerscourt, or hidden gems like the Boyne Valley (ancient sites north of Dublin), ideal for flexibility and smaller groups.

Dún Laoghaire Local Walking or Coastal Exploration: A gentle, low-activity half-day option staying near the port, including a harbourside walk along the Victorian pier, visits to the National Maritime Museum, People’s Park, or local cafés, with views over Dublin Bay and a taste of the town’s seaside charm.

Ireland’s cruise ship ports

Aran Islands – Bangor – Bantry – Belfast – Cork – Derry – Dingle – Donegal – Dublin – Dún Laoghaire – Foynes – Galway – Killybegs – Larne – Rathlin – Tory Island – Warrenpoint – Waterford

Attractions

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth\ – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

County-by-county

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow