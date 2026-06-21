Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Royal’s new biggest-ship build Legend of the seas transfers to Cadiz for final fit-out
Micheel Bayley CEO of Royal Caribbean
Micheel Bayley CEO of Royal Caribbean

Royal’s new biggest-ship build Legend of the seas transfers to Cadiz for final fit-out

0
By on Afloat
  • Legend of the Seas sailed from Turku in Finland to Cadiz in Spain for final fitting.
  • The pre-launch cruise departs Malaga on 28 June and arrives in Rome.
  • Technicians completed essential preparation work in Cadiz.
  • The itinerary targets Mediterranean summer sailings.
  • Royal Caribbean organised the positioning and pre-launch phases.

Royal Caribbean has repositioned Legend of the Seas from Turku in Finland to Cadiz in Spain for final fitting before the pre-launch cruise from Malaga to Rome on 28 June. The vessel undertook the trans-European journey to prepare for service. Crews carried out essential work in Cadiz to ready the ship for guests.

See also  Crystal releases more details of The Bistro on Crystal Grace

The pre-launch sailing departs Malaga and concludes in Rome with invited media, travel trade and. Royal Caribbean personnel. This voyage allows invited passengers to experience the vessel ahead of full operations. Schedules align with summer demand on the Mediterranean route.

Technicians will focuse on technical systems and guest areas during the fitting period. 

Related posts:

Jason Liberty of Royal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean selects six emerging artists for Legend of the Seas Jason Liberty of Royal CaribbeanLegend of the Seas embarks on training sailings after handover ceremony vCelebrity Cruises launches limited-time Europe sale 1896 cabin opens Aboard Fridtjof Nansen
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.