Royal’s new biggest-ship build Legend of the seas transfers to Cadiz for final fit-out

Legend of the Seas sailed from Turku in Finland to Cadiz in Spain for final fitting.

The pre-launch cruise departs Malaga on 28 June and arrives in Rome.

Technicians completed essential preparation work in Cadiz.

The itinerary targets Mediterranean summer sailings.

Royal Caribbean organised the positioning and pre-launch phases.

Royal Caribbean has repositioned Legend of the Seas from Turku in Finland to Cadiz in Spain for final fitting before the pre-launch cruise from Malaga to Rome on 28 June. The vessel undertook the trans-European journey to prepare for service. Crews carried out essential work in Cadiz to ready the ship for guests.

The pre-launch sailing departs Malaga and concludes in Rome with invited media, travel trade and. Royal Caribbean personnel. This voyage allows invited passengers to experience the vessel ahead of full operations. Schedules align with summer demand on the Mediterranean route.

Technicians will focuse on technical systems and guest areas during the fitting period.