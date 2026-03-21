Ryanair confirms £40m expansion of maintenance facility at Prestwick

Ryanair has confirmed a £40m expansion of its maintenance facility at Prestwick Airport which will see the construction of a new 11,938 square metre four bay heavy maintenance hangar and additional component workshops.

The development will expand Ryanairs existing Prestwick operation from six to 10 bays making it Ryanairs largest maintenance base in its network.

The initiative will deliver 450 highly skilled engineer and mechanic jobs including 60 apprenticeship roles supporting local employment growth in Scotland.

The investment forms part of Ryanairs broader strategy to enhance its European maintenance capabilities while creating sustainable career opportunities for skilled workers and apprentices.

Ryanair continues to invest in key infrastructure projects like this one to strengthen operational resilience and meet growing demand for aircraft maintenance services. The Prestwick expansion is expected to generate long term economic benefits for the region and reinforce the airlines position as a leading employer in the aviation sector.