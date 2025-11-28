Ryanair ends Prime Subscription service after eight months as members take too many discounts

Dara Brady of Ryanair

Ryanair is closing its Prime membership trial after an eight-month period. The airline signed up over 55,000 Prime members who generated €4.4 million in subscription fees.

Prime members received over €6m in fare discounts during the trial. No new members wil be permitted to joid after 28 November, but existing members continued to receive exclusive offers until October 2026.

Ryanair decided that subscription revenue did not justify the effort required for monthly exclusive seat sales.

Dara Brady shared: “Over the years, customers have asked for a Ryanair members scheme, so we trialled this ‘Prime’ scheme over the last 8 months. To date, we have signed up over 55,000 Prime members, generating over €4.4m in subscription fees. However, our Prime members have received over €6m in fare discounts, so this trial has cost more money than it generates.”

“This level of memberships, or subscription revenue does not justify the time and effort it takes to launch monthly exclusive Prime seat sales for our 55,000 Prime members.”

We are grateful to our 55,000 Prime members who signed up to this Prime trial over the last 8-months, and they can rest assured that they will continue to enjoy exclusive flight and seat savings for the remainder of their 12-month membership.”