Ryanair trails Aer Lingus in latest OAG punctuality report

John Grant of OAG

Aer Lingus ranked ahead of Ryanair in the latest OAG on time performance survey.

Royal Jordanian has topped global airline on time performance in September 2025 with 96.01pc on-time performance, followed by Fuji Dream Airlines at 95.18pc and Oman Air at 92.62pc.

The rankings cover 20 airlines, with strong performances from Philippine Airlines (92pc) and Aeromexico (91.88pc).

Copa Airlines achieved 90.63pc OTP with minimal cancellations (0.23pc) across 11,140 flights.

North American carriers like Flair Airlines (89.13pc) and Delta Air Lines (87.04pc) featured prominently, with Delta operating 148,827 flights.

Middle Eastern airlines, including Saudi Arabian Airlines (87.36pc) and Qatar Airways (86.72pc), showed consistent performance.

Michael O’Leary told a recent press conference: all the airlines suffer huge ATC delays this summer. ATC is short-staffed. We had 9pc of our flights delayed due to ATC in summer 2023; this year, 24pc of our flights were delayed by ATC. Despite the ATC delays that we experienced over the summer and the best effort they put in to try and knock us off our on-time performance, we managed to achieve an 80pc record on-time performance, so we were happy with that. We cancelled the fewest flights of all major European airlines over the summer as well. As a result of that, we hit a record customer satisfaction score of 86.2pc in the period from April to September—the best we’ve achieved so far, and we’re very proud of it.