Michael O’Leary quotes French senate debate as he urges action on ATC delays

Ryanair inspired by French Senate report on ATC.

Delays increased 60pc in 2025 over 2019.

Costs reached €800 million for EU airlines.

Proposals include mandatory staffing and strike protections.

The Draghi Report from 2024 proposed competitiveness measures.

Ryanair has called on EU Commission President von der Leyen to address air traffic control delays across Europe. French ATC delays rose by 60pc in 2025 compared with 2019 levels according to a French Senate report. European airlines face costs of €800 million from these issues in 2025. Ryanair proposed measures that include full staffing for morning flights and protection of overflights during strikes.

The airline forwarded a letter with the Senate report to the Commission president as part of its campaign for action. Reforms still remain pending two years after the Draghi Report.

Michael O’Leary shared “It is time for Useless von der Leyen to stop talking about competitiveness and start delivering it. For many years now, Europe’s airlines have called for effective reform of Europe’s failing ATC services. At a minimum, this requires the Commission to mandate that Europe’s ATC providers are fully staffed for the first wave of morning flights or face real and penal fines. We also have called for protection of overflights during national ATC strikes. Despite these repeated calls, Useless von der Leyen has done nothing.”