Apollo Global Management has launched a £5.7 billion offer for EasyJet.

The bid values shares at around £7.15 each.

EasyJet shares increased as much as 15pc.

The board no longer recommends the Castlelake proposal.

Apollo committed to securing all regulatory clearances.

Apollo Global Management has launched a £5.7bn offer for EasyJet and outbid Castlelake. The EasyJet board confirmed it no longer recommends the previous proposal. Shares in EasyJet rose as much as 15pc to £6.75 in early trading. Apollo must make a firm offer by 7 August.

Apollo offered around £7.15 per share in cash. The company committed to all necessary regulatory and EU subsidy clearances. EasyJet and Apollo issued a joint statement on the superior value for shareholders.

Apollo plans to retain the EasyJet brand through the existing licence with EasyGroup. The founder and largest shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou holds roughly 15pc.

Apollo Global Management is one of the world’s largest alternative asset management firms, specializing in credit, private equity, and real estate.

Headquartered in New York City, the firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APO.

Assets under management total $1 trillion ($938.4bn as of late 2025/early 2026).

The CEO is Marc Rowan, who co-founded the firm alongside Leon Black, Josh Harris, and Tony Ressler. Apollo has executed large-scale investments in Irish energy and renewable infrastructure assets and maintains an ongoing presence in Dublin, routinely hiring finance and sustainability professionals and operating in the European credit and private equity sectors from regional hubs. Marc Rowan is a member of the Executive of Donald Trump’s so-called Board of ‘Peace’.

Apollo shared “The proposed cash offer delivers a superior outcome for easyJet shareholders by providing a higher cash value than Castlelake’s latest proposal. We believe in EasyJet’s existing strategy of evolving the low cost carrier model.