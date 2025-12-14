Safety dispute threatens to close ALSAA sports club at Dublin airport

Chairwoman of ALSAA Siobhan O’Donnell has resigned over doubts that the club can continue in operation. A recent audit identified fire and safety issues in building.

The ALSAA Committee voted to keep function rooms open despite closure recommendation.

the Aer Lingus Social and Athletics Association, a large sports and social club started by Aer Lingus staff in 1948, offering extensive fitness, sports facilities, and community events for airport staff, families, and the wider Fingal area, all located on the Dublin Airport campus.

Initially founded by Aer Lingus employees, it became a long-standing community hub offering gyms, a pool, running track, pitches, bowling, and more, but has fallen into disrepair in recent years. Events at the facility in the past included 200-person wedding and New Year Eve celebration.