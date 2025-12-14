Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Safety dispute threatens to close ALSAA sports club at Dublin airport
Siobhan O''Donnell of Dublin Airport

Safety dispute threatens to close ALSAA sports club at Dublin airport

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

Chairwoman of ALSAA Siobhan O’Donnell has resigned over doubts that the club can continue in operation. A recent audit identified fire and safety issues in building.

The ALSAA Committee voted to keep function rooms open despite closure recommendation.

the Aer Lingus Social and Athletics Association, a large sports and social club started by Aer Lingus staff in 1948, offering extensive fitness, sports facilities, and community events for airport staff, families, and the wider Fingal area, all located on the Dublin Airport campus.

Initially founded by Aer Lingus employees, it became a long-standing community hub offering gyms, a pool, running track, pitches, bowling, and more, but has fallen into disrepair in recent years. Events at the facility in the past included 200-person wedding and New Year Eve celebration.

See also  2,400 flights delayed and 104 cancelled across US

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record November sees growth back to 6pc after summer blip Joe Gilmore of Knock airportMinister meets with Knock Airport to advance Strategic Development Zone Martin Rolfe of NATSRyanair €5m lawsuit against England’s NATS will not be heard until 2027 Thomas Woldbye CEO of HeathrowHeathrow CEO warns new taxes in England will shrink aviation – IATA
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.