Saint Patrick’s parades taking place worldwide TODAY

- Auckland, New Zealand: The official parade on Queen Street is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, starting at midday.
- Chicago, IL: The famous Chicago Saint Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 12:00 PM on Columbus Drive in Grant Park. The iconic dyeing of the Chicago River green precedes it at 10:00 AM.
- Derby: Celebrations at the Derby Irish Centre take place on both the 14th and 17th.
- Dublin: The parade takes place on Tuesday, but Saint Patrick’s Festival officially kicks off on March 14 with citywide cultural events, live music, and family activities.
- Galway: The Festival Village in Eyre Square opens on March 14 with free outdoor concerts, and the Tribesmen Head of the River rowing race takes place on the Corrib.
- Luton: A reception and parade are scheduled for Saturday, March 14.
- Munich, Germany: The Saint Patrick’s Day Festival Munich, one of Europe’s largest, is a two-day event starting Saturday, March 14.
- New Orleans, LA: The Irish Channel Parade begins at 1:00 PM on Magazine Street.
- Pittsburgh, PA: One of the oldest in the country, the parade starts at 10:00 AM on Grant Street.
- Salt Lake City, UT: The 49th annual parade starts at 11:00 AM at 600 West and 200 South.
- San Francisco, CA: Celebrating its 175th anniversary, this parade starts at 11:30 AM at 2nd and Market, ending at the Civic Center.
- Singapore: The Saint Patrick’s Day Street Festival on Circular Road typically includes festivities starting on Friday and Saturday (March 13–14)
- Quad Cities (IA/IL): The unique bi-state Grand Parade starts at 11:30 AM in Rock Island, IL, and crosses the bridge into Davenport, IA.
- Wilmington, DE: The 49th Saint Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 12:00 PM at 4th and King Streets.
- York: The York Irish Saint Patrick’s Festival is held on March 14 at Saint Sampson’s Square.
- Other Notable US Parades: York, PA (12:30 PM), Norfolk, VA, Ocean City, MD, and Gaithersburg, MD.
Saint Patrick’s Day county by county in Ireland
Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow
Saint Patrick’s Day state by state in the USA
Alabama – Alaska – Arizona – Arkansas – California – Colorado – Connecticut – Delaware – Florida – Georgia – Hawaii – Idaho – Illinois –Indiana – Iowa – Kansas – Kentucky – Louisiana – Maine – Maryland – Massachusetts – Michigan – Minnesota – Mississippi – Missouri – Montana – Nebraska – Nevada – New Hampshire – New Jersey – New Mexico – New York – North Carolina – North Dakota – Ohio – Oklahoma – Oregon – Pennsylvania – Rhode Island – South Carolina – South Dakota – Tennessee – Texas – Utah – Vermont – Virginia – Washington DC – Washington State – West Virginia – Wisconsin – Wyoming –
Saint Patrick’s Day province by province in Canada
Alberta – British Columbia – Manitoba – New Brunswick – Newfoundland and Labrador – Nova Scotia – Ontario – Prince Edward Island – Quebec – Saskatchewan
Saint Patrick’s Day state by state in Australia
New South Wales – Northern Territory – Queensland – Tasmania – Victoria – Western Australia