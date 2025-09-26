SAS grants business class passengers access to 35 additional partner lounges across Europe

Anko van der Werff CEO of SAS

SAS will grant business class passengers access to 35 additional partner lounges across Europe from 1 October 2025.

Initial rollout covers 26 lounges, including Aspire Lounges at Birmingham and Edinburgh, and Icelandair Saga Lounge at Keflavík. Further access planned for Aberdeen, Alicante, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Málaga, Madrid, Naples, and Palma.

This aligns SAS’s premium offerings with SkyTeam partners like Air France and KLM upon reintroducing European business class. SAS operates lounges in Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Chicago, and Newark, plus existing partnerships in Athens, Bangkok, and others.

Theres Briger shared “Improved lounge access is a comprehensive upgrade of our Business Class offer, with lounge access as a key part of the experience, by partnering with established lounge operators, we can quickly give our customers access to a much broader network at important destinations across Europe and Scandinavia.”

“Our ambition is to have as much as possible in place by October 1, while recognizing this is a dynamic process where new agreements will be finalized step by step.”

“This means some destinations are already ready, while others will follow throughout the autumn. We will keep customers continuously informed about which lounges are available, ensuring they can plan their journey with ease and receive the experience they expect.”