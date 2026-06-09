‘Save a Life, Not a Bag ‘ – IATA launches aircraft evacuation safety campaign

IATA commissioned a survey that revealed gaps in passenger knowledge about evacuations.

Crew instructions require passengers to leave all baggage and move quickly to exits.

Bags can block aisles, damage slides and delay the entire process.

Only 18pc of respondents knew the 90-second evacuation benchmark.

The campaign provides digital assets for airlines and media partners.

IATA has launched the “Save a Life, Not a Bag” campaign to remind passengers to leave cabin baggage during evacuations. Regulators including EASA and the FAA support the initiative. The campaign addresses cases where travellers retrieve items or film during emergencies.

Research across the US, UK, UAE and Singapore showed that only 61pc of respondents correctly identified the need to leave all personal items. Tenpc admitted they might take baggage despite instructions. Valuable seconds lost in overhead bins can affect evacuation slides and exits.

The campaign uses video with surreal imagery and promotes simple actions. Passengers receive advice to secure passports, money and medication on their person before take-off and landing. Assets are available for airlines to share with travellers.

Willie Walsh shared “Taking bags during an evacuation is not a minor issue. Every second matters.”

Florian Guillermet shared “Rapid evacuation in an emergency situation saves lives.”

Nick Careen shared “The majority of passengers know what to do in an accident. There is, however, a significant gap in knowledge among some travelers that could result in disaster.”