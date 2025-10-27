Savour Kilkenny Food Festival continues today and tomorrow

Savour Kilkenny Food Festival continues its 17th edition today and tomorrow, completing four days starting October 23.

Attendance tops 65,000, exceeding 68,000 from 2024, with over 100 stalls in the Savour Market offering tastings. Street food prices range from five euro for small plates to 15 euro for main courses; demonstrations feature chefs Rory O’Connell, Rachel Allen, Kevin Dundon, Paul Flynn, Edward Hayden, and Anne Neary.

Events include tastings at 10 euro in the Craft Brewers and Distillers Marquee, and free Kids Zone activities.

October 27 schedule covers The Parade from 11am to 4pm with brack baking at 11am and KCLR awards at 3pm; the festival uses 100bn green energy.