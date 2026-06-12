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NIall Kearns Airport Director at Shannon Airport
NIall Kearns Airport Director at Shannon Airport

Shannon Airport gears up as gateway for FIFA World Cup 2026

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By on Aviation

Shannon Airport is positioning itself as a key transit point for international football supporters heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States. 

With direct links to Boston and New York/New Jersey, the airport offers convenient connections, particularly for fans from Scotland, England and France. Full US preclearance allows passengers to arrive in the US as domestic travellers. 

Ryanair services from Edinburgh and Aer Lingus flights from Paris complement multiple daily connections from England, supporting strong transatlantic capacity of over 420000 seats across the year.

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